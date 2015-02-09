MacBook Air refresh imminent: Intel Broadwell chips likely but not 12-inch Retina display

Apple is said to be refreshing its MacBook Air range on 24 February but previous rumours that it will be introducing a 12-inch model with a Retina display could prove to be unfounded.

Instead, the new models will feature improved Intel Broadwell processors to make them more speedy and improve power consumption. According to Czech website Letemsvetem, the new Airs will have the option of either 2.2GHz Intel Core i7-5650U, 1.8GHz Core i5, or 2GHz Core i7 processors. All will have Intel HD 6000 GPUs.

The site's sources claim that the much-rumoured 12-incher will not be part of the February update, however. That is more likely to wait until a later keynote address.

It might come alongside the Apple Watch sales announcement, with the company's first significant wearable expected to hit stores in April. The general MacBook Air refresh is unlikely to require an actual major unveiling.

The Czech source also suggests that there will be no bump in specifications for the MacBook Pro devices currently on the market.

The last MacBook Air refresh occurred in April last year and also resulted in simple speed bumps. Prices were slashed too, so it will be interesting to see if a similar incentive will be adopted by Apple this time around too.