Gigabyte 14-inch Ultraforce gaming laptop P34G v2 with Intel Core i7 now available for £989

Gaming laptop maker Gigabyte has just made its new 14-inch Ultraforce P34G v2 laptop available for purchase.

The P34G v2 is a sleek Windows 8.1 Pro computer that packs a powerful punch. The inside offers a 4th-generation Intel Core i7 Quad-Core processor, for instance, as well as NVIDIA GeForce GTX 860M GDDR5 4GB graphics, 4GB of RAM, and support for one mSATA SSD (up to 256GB) and one 1TB HDD.

The new gaming PC also has a 1080p Full HD AHVA LCD display with 170-degree wide-angle views, a back-lit keyboard, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and other ports like D-sub, HDMI, RJ45, Headphone-out jack, SD Card Reader, etc.

Measuring 21mm thin and weighing 1.67 kg, the Gigabyte's P34G v2 is a slim computer with an aluminium design and matte finish. And you can buy it now for £989 from retailers like Laptops Direct, MISCO, Amazon, and more.

