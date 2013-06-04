  Intel fourth-generation processors announced, Haswell and Bay Trail focused on Ultrabooks and tablets

Intel has announced its fourth-generation family of processors, Haswell and Bay Trail, and is aiming them at the burgeoning Ultrabook, two-in-one hybrids and tablet market.

Unveiled during the company's Computex 2013 press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, the new Intel Core Haswell processors "deliver the biggest power savings" in Intel's history, with more than nine hours of battery life quoted, even though graphics capability has more than doubled over the previous generation. And its new Atom chipset, codenamed Bay Trail-T, is the "most powerful Intel Atom system on chip yet for tablets".

The 22nm quad-core Atom SoC, based on the Silvermount microarchitecture, will support Android and Windows 8.1 and is expected to be found in a host of tablets and hybrid devices due out for Christmas this year. It has also been designed to work in conjunction with Intel's other newly announced 4G LTE multimode solution. Intel quotes battery life for the new chipset at eight hours or more, weeks on standby.

The fourth-generation Intel Core processor family is aimed predominantly at the Ultrabook scene, both conventional and two-in-one. It is based on the 22nm Haswell microarchitecture and that 50 per cent increase in battery life will be the key factor.

Intel executive vice-president Tom Kilroy revealed that over 50 different two-in-one designs featuring Intel fourth-gen processors are in the pipeline, at a variety of price points.