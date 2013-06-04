  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Intel laptop news

Intel fourth-generation processors announced, Haswell and Bay Trail focused on Ultrabooks and tablets

|
  Intel fourth-generation processors announced, Haswell and Bay Trail focused on Ultrabooks and tablets
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Intel has announced its fourth-generation family of processors, Haswell and Bay Trail, and is aiming them at the burgeoning Ultrabook, two-in-one hybrids and tablet market.

Unveiled during the company's Computex 2013 press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, the new Intel Core Haswell processors "deliver the biggest power savings" in Intel's history, with more than nine hours of battery life quoted, even though graphics capability has more than doubled over the previous generation. And its new Atom chipset, codenamed Bay Trail-T, is the "most powerful Intel Atom system on chip yet for tablets".

The 22nm quad-core Atom SoC, based on the Silvermount microarchitecture, will support Android and Windows 8.1 and is expected to be found in a host of tablets and hybrid devices due out for Christmas this year. It has also been designed to work in conjunction with Intel's other newly announced 4G LTE multimode solution. Intel quotes battery life for the new chipset at eight hours or more, weeks on standby.

The fourth-generation Intel Core processor family is aimed predominantly at the Ultrabook scene, both conventional and two-in-one. It is based on the 22nm Haswell microarchitecture and that 50 per cent increase in battery life will be the key factor.

Intel executive vice-president Tom Kilroy revealed that over 50 different two-in-one designs featuring Intel fourth-gen processors are in the pipeline, at a variety of price points.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. Dell is holding a huge 'Black Friday in July' sale right now
  2. Imagine a Raspberry Pi with 4K video and hexa-core processor, the Renegade Elite is exactly that
  3. MacOS 10.14 Mojave features, release date and everything you need to know
  4. How to get the MacOS Mojave public beta running on your Mac
  5. EE rolls out ultrafast 300Mbps Fibre Max home broadband
  1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 details leak, designed for Windows 10 laptops
  2. How to make Apple repair your faulty MacBook keyboard for free
  3. Intel vs AMD: how do they compare?
  4. The best Chromebook 2018: Our pick of the top Chrome OS laptops
  5. Dell XPS 13 review: The best ultraportable ever?
Comments