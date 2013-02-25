  Intel launches dual-core Atom for mobile, ZTE, Asus and Lenovo on-board

Intel has outlined continued plans to make inroads into the smartphone and tablet business with the unveiling of the next-generation of Intel Atom chipsets, known as Clover Trail+.

With a few devices launched with Intel inside in 2013, perhaps most notably the Motorola RAZR i, the company is now moving to a dual-core platform with the announcement of the Z2580, Z2560 and Z2520 32nm processors, with clock speeds of 2.0, 1.6 and 1.2GHz respectively.

These chips are still on the older 32nm, however there are plans to move to 22nm this year, which should make Intel’s mobile solution even more competitive against the likes of Qualcomm.

"Our second-generation product delivers double the compute performance and up to three times the graphics capabilities, all while maintaining competitive low power," said Herman Eul, Intel vice-president and co-general manager of the mobile and communications group.

The chip also supports dual cameras, with a main sensor of up to 16-megapixels, along with the sort of features you’d expect from a modern smartphone, such as HDR capture with de-ghosting, and 15fps burst capture at 8-megapixels.

Display resolution up to 1900 x 1200 for Android is now supported, with support for Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, wireless display and HSPA+, as well as the new UltraViolet movie format.

The first device demonstrated with Clover Trail+ inside was the Lenovo IdeaPhone K900, seen at CES 2013, and there are plans for the device to launch in China in Q2 2013.

Meanwhile, Asus is to launch an Intel tablet at MWC 2013, it has been confirmed and “Bay Trail” quad-core 22nm Atom availability will be late 2013, with Windows and Android devices in the spotlight.