Intel confirms streaming service and set-top box slated for 2013 to take on cable

Intel has announced plans to get into the home entertainment game with the introduction later this year of a set-top box and streaming service to take on cable.

Speaking at the D:Dive Into Media 2013 conference, Erik Huggers, Intel Media's corporate VP & GM, confirmed that the company was working to deliver content through customers' broadband.

According to Engadget, Huggers said Intel Media was a new sector of Intel that included a lot of new hires from Apple, Netflix, Google, BBC and others to develop a platform for internet television.

Huggers didn't go in to depth on how the products will work, but did say both the set-top box and streaming service would be available this year. It will provide customers with live TV, the ability to catch-up with TV, and TV on-demand.

He added that the box would feature a camera that looked to target advertising to customers, something Walt Mossberg, one of the hosts of the conference, perceived as weird.

There's no word on whether the set-top box will run a version of Android or be completely developed by Intel. Huggers did say it needed "to control everything" for a great experience, so we're thinking the latter.

The response came to a question from TechCrunch's Ryan Lawler, who asked why Intel chose to build the hardware instead of licensing it.

"If we want to deliver the experience that we want to deliver in the living room, there's no platform out there today that'll do it," Huggers said. "You need to control everything. You need to control the app layers, the sensors, the chip, everything."

This may have provided a further hint at an app store for the platform.

Huggers ended by saying Intel wasn't diving into the space for customers to save money, rather it plans to offer a valuable product to compete on the market.

Intel will have a lot of competition, as Apple, Roku, Google, Microsoft's Xbox and others already have quite the hold over the set-top box space.