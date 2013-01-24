Intel and Safaricom release Android-powered Yolo smartphone in Africa

Pushing its presence in Africa, Intel has announced the Yolo smartphone with partner Safaricom, aimed at first-time buyers.

The framework of the Yolo is the Intel Atom Z2420 processor shown off at CES 2013. The power is modest, as it is a single-core processor with 1.2GHz and hyperthreading, but it is specifically tailored to developing markets.

The Yolo, a follow up to the original Xolo that reached India in the summer of 2012, feautres a 3.5-inch screen, Ice Cream Sandwich, 512MB RAM, 4GB of storage, 5-megapixel camera, 1500mAh battery, 400Mhz GPU, and support for HSPA+.

Intel and Safaricom will sell for 10,999 Kenyan shillings (or $125) with 500MB of free data, giving first-time buyers in Africa a good deal. Techweez got an early look at the handset, seen below.

Intel also has partnerships ready to go with Acer and Lava International to produce similar handsets from its reference design specs.