  Get your photo on telly during X-Factor Final, Intel Shazam-enabled advert cut live

Adverts throughout the run of The X-Factor on ITV this year have been popping up with Shazam-enabled interactivity, with song downloads and all manner of interesting smartphone shenanigans being offered to viewers quick off the mark.

Now Intel is offering the ultimate reward to fans during the X-Factor Final on Saturday (8 December) - the chance to see their Christmas messages and photographs appear in one of the show's ad breaks.

The opportunity has been crafted in partnership with ITV Commercial, which will run a modified version of the Intel "London Train" advert focusing around Ultrabook convertibles. The viewers will be reminded before the final to download or open Shazam, and the first commercial break will feature an interactive advert that, when Shazam-ed, will take them to a dedicated page where they can personalise messages and add photos.

At the end of the X-Factor Final, another version of the advert will air, this time including some of those messages and pictures edited in. The edit will happen during the time between the two advertising slots. It will be shown to everybody tuned into ITV - traditionally, many millions for one of the channel's biggest properties.

A microsite will go live from this Thursday, 6 December, which will also run many more of the messages after the show has aired. And a further edited 40-second version of the advert - with a larger number of messages than the first - will air during Celebrity Juice on ITV2 on 13 December.

The X-Factor Final features an all-male line-up this year, with James Arthur, Jahmene Douglas and Christopher Maloney in a three-way battle to become the 2012 winner.

The original Intel "London Train" commercial