Intel Cove Point Windows 8 ultrabook-tablet hybrid shows us future of computing

Intel has shown off a Windows 8 ultrabook-tablet hybrid at its Intel Developer Forum (IDF) in Beijing, demonstrating what the Ultrabooks of tomorrow will be capable of.

Looking like the Asus Eee Slider, the new laptop-come-tablet will be capable of a lot more, however - mainly running Windows 8.

That's right, according to reports from the week-long event in China, the new technology - dubbed Intel Cove Point, and previously know as Letexo - will be for consumers who can’t decide whether to buy a tablet or notebook but want something considerably more powerful than just another Android tablet.

When not in laptop mode, the technology can be used as a standard tablet with the keyboard resting flush against the back of the screen, so it looks like a fat iPad rather than something you've bolted together.

"At the demo, Cove Point also ran on an early sample of Intel’s upcoming Ivy Bridge CPU. Just like you’d find in a full-fledged notebook, the device sports a 12.5-inch screen, two USB 3.0 ports and an HDMI port," reports Wired, which was at IDF.

No companies have yet made a specific Cove Point announcement, so this is all theoretical at the moment. With popularity for the Ultrabook form factor growing however, and more and more manufacturers coming on board, we don't think it will be long before we see someone bringing one out.

We will keep you posted.

