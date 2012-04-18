  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Intel laptop news

Intel Cove Point Windows 8 ultrabook-tablet hybrid shows us future of computing

|
1/7  
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?

Intel has shown off a Windows 8 ultrabook-tablet hybrid at its Intel Developer Forum (IDF) in Beijing, demonstrating  what the Ultrabooks of tomorrow will be capable of.

Looking like the Asus Eee Slider, the new laptop-come-tablet will be capable of a lot more, however - mainly running Windows 8.

That's right, according to reports from the week-long event in China, the new technology - dubbed Intel Cove Point, and previously know as Letexo - will be for consumers who can’t decide whether to buy a tablet or notebook but want something considerably more powerful than just another Android tablet.

intel cove point windows 8 ultrabook tablet hybrid shows us future of computing image 2

When not in laptop mode, the technology can be used as a standard tablet with the keyboard resting flush against the back of the screen, so it looks like a fat iPad rather than something you've bolted together.

"At the demo, Cove Point also ran on an early sample of Intel’s upcoming Ivy Bridge CPU. Just like you’d find in a full-fledged notebook, the device sports a 12.5-inch screen, two USB 3.0 ports and an HDMI port," reports Wired, which was at IDF.

No companies have yet made a specific Cove Point announcement, so this is all theoretical at the moment. With popularity for the Ultrabook form factor growing however, and more and more manufacturers coming on board, we don't think it will be long before we see someone bringing one out.

We will keep you posted.  

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

PopularIn Laptops
Best laptop deals for Black Friday 2018: Apple, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, Chromebooks and more
How to easily upgrade your Intel CPU for more gaming power
Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Apple MacBook Air (2018) vs MacBook Air (2015): Refactored for a new generation
Apple MacBook Air (2018) initial review: Retina display tops new list of changes
Comments