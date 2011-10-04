Intel boss: Ultrabook killed the netbook star

The message from Intel is clear: that there's not enough room in the PC town for both the Ultrabook and the netbook.

Or, at least, that is the impression that Pocket-lint got when we sat down with Kaz Yoshida, president of Intel Japan. Talking after his keynote speech at CEATEC 2011, Yoshida stated that the Ultrabook range has a "much better usability" than the previous mini laptop incumbent.

Yoshida said that, although netbook sales were high, the overall result was that people were ultimately compromising on quality when buying one.

"Netbooks were a very interesting product because it enabled a lower price point, which helped to expand the user base [of PCs]," he said

"However, it didn't grow as much as we originally expected and turned out just to be a low-end booster, as opposed to creating a new value added user experience.

"We didn't focus very well on that the end user cares about performance. Performance transfers into better usability."

When we asked directly if the Ultrabook push meant an end for the netbook, he answered: "It's hard to say. Price point is very important for users. One of the unique advantages of the Ultrabook is the price.

"Thin and light has always been positioned quite high on the price scale but the Ultrabook is placed significantly lower than that."

So not an outright yes, but as good as. The netbook is dead, long live the Ultrabook.

