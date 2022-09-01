(Pocket-lint) - Having released a new premium Matebook X Pro model for 2022 just a few months ago, Huawei has refreshed its top-tier model again at IFA 2022.

It's very much a case of refinement with the latest MateBook X Pro, both in terms of design and power.

-

Where the earlier model was built from aluminium alloy, the latest model has a magnesium alloy chassis, giving it a lighter weight and more durable finish.

Best VPN 2022: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer · 14 September 2021 Whether you are looking to use a VPN keep you secure online or geo-unlocked sites, we've got you covered from NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark and more

It's also finished with a unique coating process which fuses the colour with the metal, giving a really tactile, soft touch texture. This finish alone makes it seem quite different to its aluminium predecessor.

Inside, the 11th gen Core processor has been replaced by the 12th gen Core i7, and it's combined with an updated shark-fin fan system and vapour chamber for more efficient cooling.

There's even a new channel beneath the keyboard, allowing more cooler air to be pulled into the internals.

As with the previous model, there's a big focus on delivering a really good display. The 14.2-inch OLED 3120 x 2080 display capable of reaching refresh rates up to 90Hz and 10-point multi-touch support.

Huawei promises exceptional colour accuracy, and an upgraded touch surface are that's harder and more scratch resistant than its previous laptop displays.

It even features a magnetically controlled nano anti-reflective layer, which can reduce reflections up to 60% according to Huawei.

Like its predecessor, there's a large touchpad below the keyboard with support for Huawei's gesture inputs, allowing the user to double-knock for screenshots or swipe on certain parts of the trackpad to adjust things like volume, screen brightness and skipping tracks.

Other features include a 6-speaker system for audio made up of tweeters and woofers, and a far field mic comprised of four microphones, plus dual Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Writing by Cam Bunton.