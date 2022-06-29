BERLIN (Pocket-lint) - Huawei has introduced two laptops to its portfolio during an event in Berlin. Both the MateBook D16 and the MateBook 16s feature sleek aluminium designs and large 16-inch displays.

The more premium Huawei MateBook 16s sits at the top of the company's regular MateBook series and it runs on the 12th Intel Core H-series processors with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The 16-inch FullView display has a 2520 x 1680 resolution, a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent thanks to super slim bezels and an aspect ratio of 3:2 rather than the more traditional 16:9.

There's a super slim body too at 17.8mm and it weighs just under 2kg at 1.99kg.

The Huawei MateBook D16 meanwhile, also runs on the 12th Intel Core H-series processors and it too has a 16-inch FullView display, though with a slightly lower resolution display at 1920 x 1200. It adopts a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio too, though it has a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it wider than traditional options.

The MateBook D16 is lighter than the MateBook 16s at 1.7kg and it comes with 1.5mm key travel and soft landing design for easy typing. Both laptops offer Low Blue Light eye protection within their large displays, though the MateBook 16s also offers 1.07 billion colours and support for ten-point multi-touch.

In terms of ports, both the MateBook 16s and the MateBook D16 come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and one HDMI port. The MateBook 16s also has a ThunderBolt 4 port, a full-feature USB-C port and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. The MateBook D16 meanwhile, has a full-feature USB-C port, a standard USB-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and a USB 2.0 port.

Both come with Huawei's Smart Conference solution that offers AI Sound and AI Camera with the latter offering a feature called FollowCam that works in a similar way to Apple's Centre Stage, keeping the speaker in shot, even if you move around.

The Huawei MateBook 16s will start at £1299 and can be pre-ordered from 13 July. The MateBook D16 will start at £749 and can be pre-ordered from 29 June.

Pre-orders on the Huawei store for the MateBook D16 before 12 July will be eligble for a free MateView GT 27 monitor while stocks last, and the same goes for pre-orders of the MateBook 16s before 23 August.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.