BARCELONA (Pocket-lint) - Huawei has introduced a new flagship laptop model called the MateBook X Pro, seeking to deliver everything you’d expect from a modern, do-everything laptop.

A big part of its appeal is undoubtedly the design. It’s really slim - just 5.4mm at its thinnest point - and weighs around 1.3kg.

The display bezels are super slim as well, giving the new 14.2-inch display almost all (or 92.4 per cent) of the available surface area, to immerse you in content.

As for the display panel itself, that’s a crisp 3120 x 2080 panel with 264 pixel-per-inch density. More crucially however, it’s the first Huawei laptop screen to support more than a billion colours. Huawei promises colours that are as vibrant as they are accurate.

What’s more, it supports refresh rates up to 90Hz, which should help enable sharp, smooth animated images.

To help it run efficiently, Huawei built a new cooling system made up of two new shark fin fans, and vapour chambers which combine to keep the laptop cool, but with minimal noise.

There are six speakers for sound, in total, with woofers built in to help give you that bassy, immersive feel - rather than just a tinny, trebly sound. Four microphones also ensure ambient noise is kept to a minimum during calls.

Other internals include the 11th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage; which means super fast read and write speeds.

One positive change from the previous generation is Huawei has finally moved the webcam to its correct position. It's no longer placed inside a button on the keyboard. Instead, the 720p webcam has been squeezed into the top bezel.

The large multitouch trackpad has been improved too, and now features a few new tricks, like the ability to take a screen shot with a quick double-knock, and swiping up the left and right edge to adjust screen brightness and volume. As for ports, there are four; all USB-C ports and all support charging.

Huawei MateBook X Pro will be available for €1899 in Europe, with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Writing by Cam Bunton.