Huawei introduces new MateBook E, it's first OLED 2-in-1

BARCELONA (Pocket-lint) - As part of its MWC product announcements, Huawei has unveiled an all-new 2-in-1 tablet/laptop. Just like last time, it’s called the MateBook E, but unlike that one, this has an OLED display. This device was first launched in China a few months ago, and is now making its way to Europe.

That 12.6-inch OLED screen measures takes up 90 per cent of the available front surface area - meaning skinny bezels - and supports Huawei’s second generation M-Pencil stylus.

It’s a 2560 x 1600 resolution panel capable of reaching up to 600 nits brightness, and has a pixel density of 246 pixels-per-inch.

The MateBook E is designed to be compact and easy to carry or hold too. At just 7.99mm thin, it’s about as slim as a smartphone, and features rounded edges to make it comfortable to grip.

Internally, it features an 11th gen Intel Core processor, with Intel Iris X graphics, plus up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. As for chipset specifics, the machine will be available with i3, i5 and i7 configurations.

It’s a Windows 11 device too, with multi-touch support for things like pinching to zoom on the touchscreen.

As you'd expect, the MateBook E ships with a detachable, slim, low profile keyboard with a trackpad, which also has a multi-angle kickstand on the back for adjustment.

There are four speakers built in, for immersive audio, as well as four microphones which work together to cancel out ambient noise during video calls.

As for other buttons and ports, it has a USB-C port which supports Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort, with support for up to two 4K displays. Plus, the power button has a built-in fingerprint sensor for easy unlocking.

Like all of its other MWC announcements, the MateBook E is design to work as part of an ecosystem of Huawei products.

With the Super Device functionality you can quickly and easily connect to headphones for audio, or Huawei phones for quickly sharing files and messaging.

There are various combinations and prices for the MateBook E. The two lowest powered models are the €649 i3 processor and 8GB/128GB configuration, plus the €849 model with i5 processor and 8GB/256GB. Neither ships with the Smart Magnetic Keyboard.

However, the two higher models with 16GB and either i5 or i7 processor and 512GB storage both ship with the keyboard and cost €1199 and €1399 respectively.

Writing by Cam Bunton.