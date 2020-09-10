Huawei revamps MateBook X, MateBook 14 with refined designs

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei has announced a revision of its MateBook X and MateBook 14 laptop lines which all use Windows 10.

The 14-inch MateBook 14 now comes with a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 4800 H or Ryzen 5 4600 processors and AMD Radeon graphics.

However, the 13-inch MateBook X sticks with 10th generation Intel Core processors at a time when most are moving across to the new 11th generation chips (presumably due to Huawei's trading issues with the US). We reviewed the previous version of this laptop back in May.

It's still a super-thin 13.6mm-thick laptop that clocks in around the 1kg mark. There are four colours you can get the magnesium-aluminium unibody laptop in - silver frost, forest green, interstellar blue and sakura pink.

The MateBook X is the first notebook to feature Huawei's Infinite FullView Display (the 'infinite' bit is new) which is a near-borderless design.

The 3K resolution (3,000 x 2,000) 3:2 display boasts a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Once again there's a pop-up webcam and fingerprint sensor power button plus 65W fast charging and up to 16GB of RAM.

The MateBook 14 is available in space grey, weighs around 1.5kg and has a 2,160 x 1,440 touchscreen IPS display. Again there's around 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and either 256 or 512GB SSDs and 8 or 16GB of memory.

All the laptops are available from October. The MateBook X with Core i5/16GB/512GB is 1599 Euros and 1799Euros with a Core i7 processor.

The MateBook 14 is available from 849 Euros with Ryzen 5 and 1049 Euros with Ryzen 7.

UK pricing is yet to be announced.

