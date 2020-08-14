(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Huawei plans to unveil a new MateBook X this month. The Chinese company shared an image of the laptop with a thinner design on its Weibo channel. It's also expected to feature a 3K display.

Huawei is set to unveil the device on 19 August in China - six months after unveiling the current model in Barcelona. The new model will boast razor-thin display bezels and will weigh less (about 1kg) than the current model. With a stunning screen, heaps of power and ports, a great-looking finish, and decent battery life considering the specification, the MateBook X Pro is a success.

In many ways, it's the Windows laptop equivalent of the Apple MacBook Pro. And let's face it: That's exactly what this laptop wants to be. In some areas, thanks to touchscreen controls and a better keyboard, it's arguably better. Check out our review of the current model here.

Based on the single teaser promoted by Huawei, it appears as though the upcoming MateBook X has different port options, having ditched one USB Type-C port from the left side. According to Sparrows News, which first spotted the image, the new MateBook X will come in several sizes, with the 3K display option featuring a "metal-frameless design". Supposedly, the bezels will be so thin that the display will appear to float.

We're excited to see what Huawei has up its sleeve later this month.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.