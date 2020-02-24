Huawei refreshes its range-topping laptop, the MateBook X Pro

In addition to recently re-launching the MateBook D series, Huawei has now announced a refresh of its MateBook X Pro flagship laptop lineup.

Huawei says its PC shipments went up by over 20 percent in 2019 and it's certainly making a bit of a name for itself in the Windows PC business when its smartphones are under pressure because the lack of Google apps due to the US trade ban.

Featuring a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, the 3,000 x 2,000 laptop clocks in at 260ppi - its a touchscreen that works alongside Windows 10. Once again it has a unibody design, available in space grey, mystic silver and new emerald green.

As you'd expect from any performance laptop worth its salt there's a move to Intel's latest 10th generation Core processors.

It's available in three different models. For a Core i5 model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD it'll cost 1,499 Euros, rising to 1,699 Euros if you want additional Nvidia MX250 graphics.

Finally, at the top of the tree is a 1,999 Euro Core i7 model clocked at 1.8GHz (4.9GHz max turbo speed). That also has Nvidia graphics and a 1TB SSD.

Finally, there's also a fingerprint power button and you once again get the recessed webcam within the keyboard.