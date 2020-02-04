Huawei is updating its Matebook D series laptops for 2020.

The new MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 laptops both offer "powerful performance, robust build quality, and chic design," according to a release from Huawei. The MateBook D 14 has a 14-inch display, and the MateBook D 15 has a 15.6-inch display. Both feature more lightweight designs.

According to Huawei (via PocketNow), they have "ultra-slim bezels". More specifically, the D 14 has 4.8mm bezels, and the D 14 has 5.3mm bezels. Other features, for both laptops, include an AMD Ryzen 5 mobile processor, an AMD Radeon Vega 8, and 8GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory.

The MateBook D 14, specifically, comes with a 512GB solid-state drive, and the MateBook D 15 comes with a 256GB SSD.

Each of these MateBook laptops work with a Huawei phone, too, allowing the device to "share a single display, in which users can drag files from one user interface to the other to transfer files, and view the contents saved in the smartphone directly on the laptop," according to Huawei.

Huawei's latest laptops will launch in the UK from mid-February 2020. The MateBook D 14 will cost £649.99 (about $845) in the UK, while the MateBook D 15 costs £599.99 (about $780). We've contacted Huawei for comment on availability, and we'll report back as we learn more.