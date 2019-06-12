It looks like Huawei's laptops may be the next victim on the US-China trade war.

When the Trump Administration banned Huawei, we assumed Huawei's Windows consumer laptops would be in jeopardy. Now, it appears our worst suspicions were true: The incoming launch of this week's new MateBook at CES Asia 2019 has been indefinitely postponed. The Information first reported this news, but Huawei's Richard Yu also confirmed it to The Verge and CNBC.

“We cannot supply the PC,” Yu said, describing the ongoing situation as “unfortunate.” And when asked to confirm whether the MateBook would be launched sometime later, the CEO only said it “depends on how long the Entity Listwill be there". However, he also admitted that, if the ban against it remains in place for a long time, the laptop will never be released, CNBC reported.

Pocket-lint and other tech sites are huge fans of the MateBook and MateBook X Pro laptops. In our initial review of the more recent MateBook X Pro, we said it's like the return of the king. With the MateBook 13, we said it looks slick, has lots of power on tap, and is a heck of a bargain.

These laptops are part of only a handful of Huawei consumer products that are sold in the US. However, both Microsoft and Best Buy recently - and quietly - pulled their MateBook units from stores. And that move followed a DigiTimes report from last week that claimed Huawei has asked its supply chain to stop deliveries of MateBooks, and it supposedly halted all "notebook projects".