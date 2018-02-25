Huawei MateBook X Pro is the new mini-bezel laptop king

Huawei used its Mobile World Congress (MWC) conference to not focus on new phones, rather up the ante when it comes to laptops by unveiling the MateBook X Pro, starting at €1,499 Euros.

The 2018 follow-up to the original MateBook X, the Pro turns the power dial up a notch, offering up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and even discrete graphics in the form of Nvidia GeForce MX150 (with its own 2GB GDDR RAM).

In a move that might ruffle Apple's feathers, the MateBook X Pro rather apes the MacBook Pro's design, but goes one better by including an ultra-trim screen bezel (it's just 4.4mm all around, less than even the Dell XPS series), touchscreen control (plus Gorilla Glass protection), a quad speaker Dolby Atmos arrangement, and full-size USB port (in addition to dual USB-C ports - one of which is capable of Thunderbolt 3 speeds).

All that wrapped into a metal unibody design, the MateBook X Pro is one good-looking slice of laptop goodness. Although with all that power under the hood we're not convinced battery life will be that long-lasting. Good job it includes fast-charging.

The basic Core i5, 256GB SSD, 8GB memory model is €1,499 Euros while adding Core i7 and a 512GB SSD is €200 Euros extra. The top €1,899 Euro model upgrades the memory to 16GB.