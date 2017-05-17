Huawei will unveil new 2-in-1 and laptop-style MateBooks on 23 May

Huawei has confirmed in a tweet that it will be holding a product launch event in Berlin on the 23 May, with new MateBooks set to steal the limelight.

Huawei's MateBook series was introduced at Mobile World Congress 2016 and saw the company's first entry into the 2-in-1 category and direct rival to the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface 4.

Not a huge amount is known about the new MateBooks, although notable leakster Evan Blass has tweeted an image showing three different models: MateBook E, MateBook D and MateBook X. What's interesting is that MateBook is clearly a 2-in-1 with a folio-style keyboard, but MateBook D and X are more traditional laptops.

The original MateBook had a 12-inch screen, but going by the caption in Huawei's tweet, coupled with another tweet the company sent the other day, both of which mention the word "maximise", we'd expect the screens on the new models to be bigger. Or at least, we'd expect one or two of the models to have larger screens.

This is backed up in a tweet by Roland Quandt, also responsible for accurate leaks in the past, who has posted Geekbench results for a Huawei H95-Pascal-W19 with a 15-inch screen. Pascal was believed to be a codename for one of the laptops, although it's not completely clear if it's MateBook D or MateBook X.

The Geekbench listing shows the laptop running Windows 10 and has a 2.71GHz dual-core Intel i5 processor with 8GB of RAM. We so far haven't seen any other listings for the other MateBook models.