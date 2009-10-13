HP Pavilion MS200, Elite HPE PCs announced

As part of a wider range refresh with the release of Windows 7, HP has also announced two new consumer-aimed PCs and a monitor.

HP's first non-touch consumer all-in-one desktop PC, the HP Pavilion MS200 gets a 18.5-inch, 16:9 widescreen display, an AMD dual-core processor, optional Nvidia discrete graphics and HP Media Smart software.



Features include stereo speakers, a built-in webcam and microphone and Wi-Fi. It will go on sale mid-November for £499.



The HP Pavilion Elite HPE PC is described as an "affordable, compact desktop PC with the speed and performance needed for power-intensive gaming and multimedia content creation".



It boasts Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and Nvidia GTX 260 graphics in a race car red "merlot" chassis. The HPE PC will be in shops from 22 October priced from £799.99.



A new "high-end" consumer monitor, the HP 2509m, has also been announced. The new monitor features a 25-inch, 16:9 Full HD display with BrightView tech, a 60,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 3ms response time and VGA, DVI-D and HDMI connectivity.



With HP's tilt and swivel "Helium" stand, the HP 2509m will be available from December with a street price of £249.99.



