  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. HP laptop news

HP Pavilion MS200, Elite HPE PCs announced

|
1/2  
HP Pavilion MS200, Elite HPE PCs announced
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

As part of a wider range refresh with the release of Windows 7, HP has also announced two new consumer-aimed PCs and a monitor.

HP's first non-touch consumer all-in-one desktop PC, the HP Pavilion MS200 gets a 18.5-inch, 16:9 widescreen display, an AMD dual-core processor, optional Nvidia discrete graphics and HP Media Smart software.

Features include stereo speakers, a built-in webcam and microphone and Wi-Fi. It will go on sale mid-November for £499.

The HP Pavilion Elite HPE PC is described as an "affordable, compact desktop PC with the speed and performance needed for power-intensive gaming and multimedia content creation".  

It boasts Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and Nvidia GTX 260 graphics in a race car red "merlot" chassis. The HPE PC will be in shops from 22 October priced from £799.99.

A new "high-end" consumer monitor, the HP 2509m, has also been announced. The new monitor features a 25-inch, 16:9 Full HD display with BrightView tech, a 60,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 3ms response time and VGA, DVI-D and HDMI connectivity.

With HP's tilt and swivel "Helium" stand, the HP 2509m will be available from December with a street price of £249.99.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. How to get the MacOS Mojave public beta running on your Mac
  2. Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
  3. New Apple MacBooks and iPads imminent, EEC filing reveals
  4. New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: Will we be seeing new Macs soon?
  5. The best monitor 2018: Top 4K, Full HD and Quad HD options for creatives and gamers
  1. Dell is holding a huge 'Black Friday in July' sale right now
  2. Imagine a Raspberry Pi with 4K video and hexa-core processor, the Renegade Elite is exactly that
  3. MacOS 10.14 Mojave features, release date and everything you need to know
  4. EE rolls out ultrafast 300Mbps Fibre Max home broadband
  5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 details leak, designed for Windows 10 laptops
Comments