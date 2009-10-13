  HP Pavilion dv8 laptop confirmed

HP confirmed today rumours first started at the end of last month, announcing the launch of the HP Pavilion dv8 Entertainment Notebook PC.

The 18.4-inch, full high-definition, ultra-widescreen, ultra BrightView display with built-in TV tuner, Blu-ray disk reader and subwoofer monster, which is sure to be described as the SUV of the laptop world, will be available in a scratch-proof liquid metallic surface in the chic HP Espresso Imprint pattern.

Inside the machine will offer an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GT 230M graphics card with 1GB DDR3 SDRAM, as well as the DDR3 memory.

Furthermore, HP is saying that the new laptop will come with a new HP Long-Life battery that offers up to a 1000 recharges and is "an improvement of three to five times over conventional lithium-ion batteries".

The HP Pavilion dv8 Entertainment Notebook PC will be available from 22 October and cost £1299.99 inc. VAT.

In addition to the new dv8, HP also announced several technology updates to its current HP Pavilion dv6 and dv7 Entertainment Notebook PCs. Both the mid-size 15.6-inch dv6 and the larger 17.3-inch dv7 will offer users the choice of either the new Intel Core i7 processor or the latest AMD Turion II ultra Dual Core processor. Nvidia graphics and DDR3 SDRAM will be available on select dv6 and dv7 models.

The HP Pavilion dv7 Entertainment Notebook PC will cost £599.99 inc. VAT and the dv6 £449.99 inc. VAT. Both will launch on 22 October in time for the Windows 7 launch.