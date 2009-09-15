HP Mini 311 netbook debuts, packs Nvidia ION chip

While rumours have suggested the launch of the HP Envy, HP has snuck out a new netbook on Tuesday sporting an Nvidia ION chipset.



The new HP Mini netbook, which will be branded under the Compaq name in the UK, will be an 11.6-inch netbook called the HP Mini 311.



The Mini 311 ships with Windows XP and features an 11.6-inch diagonal LED display available in high- definition 1366 x 768 resolution. It includes HDMI and VGA video connectors to output video up to1080p onto a larger screen like an HDTV.



The Mini also includes ArcSoft SimHD, which instantly converts most standard-definition video to near high-definition quality. SimHD uses the Nvidia CUDA parallel computing architecture present on Nvidia GPUs to perform this upscaling faster than on a CPU, says Nvidia.



"Our research shows that most people who buy a netbook expect it to behave like a full-sized notebook, but that has not been the case. With ION-based netbooks like this one from HP, consumers can expect a well-rounded experience and the ability to handle nearly all of their everyday computing needs”, said Tim Bajarin, principal analyst at Creative Strategies, when wheeled in by Nvidia to sound excited by the new announcement.



It can be yours for $400 in the US, or £349 in the UK.