HP Envy 15 and Envy 13 laptops defy launch date, arrive early

HP is expected to launch two new "up market" laptops on Tuesday under the company's Envy brand range to take on Apple, Dell and others.

Pictures have leaked out on the Web of two new models; one sporting a 15-inch screen, the other a smaller 13-inch glossy display.

According to TopProduct.nl, who has the 15-inch model up for pre-order, the new model will come with an intel Core i7 processor, 320GB hard drive and 4GB of RAM.

There is also a memory card reader and an ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4830 graphics card rather than something from Nvidia.

A 6-cell battery, 3 USB 2.0 (3rd shared with eSATA port), 1 HDMI, 1 eSATA + USB connector, 1 RJ45 Ethernet connector, Headphone/Mic combo jack complete the package in the 2.35kg heavy machine. Other features of note are a touch pad supporting multi-touch gestures.

Adding fuel to the rumour fire, Rahul Sood, founder of VoodooPC who sold to HP in 2006, twittered:

"Tuesday is D Day. But don't ask me any questions because I don't know the answer".

The new model, which if leaked pictures are correct, will follow Apple's MacBook Pro range styling and run Windows 7 when it launches in October.