  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. HP laptop news

HP announces ProBook s-series

|
1/3  
HP announces ProBook s-series

HP has announced the ProBook s-series of new notebook PCs that the company says "merge business functionality with elegant design".

With a "glossy noir finish" and a raised key keyboard design, the new notebooks are offered in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch screen sizes.

With a choice of Intel or AMD processors, the 15-inch HP ProBook 4510s and HP ProBook 4515s get 16:9 HD widescreen LED backlight displays and the option of HP Mobile Broadband connectivity with built-in Gobi technology.

The larger HP ProBook 4710s features a 16:9 HD+ widescreen LED backlight display and ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4330, with up to 512 megabytes of GDDR2 for video memory.

The 4710s also gets an Intel Core 2 Duo processor and optional integrated Bluetooth wireless technology as well as an HDMI port.

Mercury-free, and offered with Microsoft Windows or SUSE Linux, estimated UK street pricing starts at £345 plus VAT.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. 20 years of the iMac: looking back at Apple's legendary iMac G3
  2. Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Everything you need to know
  3. Microsoft announces Windows 10 April update, here are all the new features it will bring
  4. Microsoft is making a 'Windows 10 Lean' for devices with less storage
  5. Rip DVD 2018: Why should you try a hardware-accelerated DVD ripper?
  1. 29 best features of macOS High Sierra: The changes you can actually see
  2. Tim Cook: Apple won't water down iOS and MacOS by merging them
  3. How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
  4. Windows 10 Spring Creators Update delayed due to massive bug
  5. Google Fuchsia OS: What's the story so far?

Comments