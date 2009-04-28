HP announces ProBook s-series
HP has announced the ProBook s-series of new notebook PCs that the company says "merge business functionality with elegant design".
With a "glossy noir finish" and a raised key keyboard design, the new notebooks are offered in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch screen sizes.
With a choice of Intel or AMD processors, the 15-inch HP ProBook 4510s and HP ProBook 4515s get 16:9 HD widescreen LED backlight displays and the option of HP Mobile Broadband connectivity with built-in Gobi technology.
The larger HP ProBook 4710s features a 16:9 HD+ widescreen LED backlight display and ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4330, with up to 512 megabytes of GDDR2 for video memory.
The 4710s also gets an Intel Core 2 Duo processor and optional integrated Bluetooth wireless technology as well as an HDMI port.
Mercury-free, and offered with Microsoft Windows or SUSE Linux, estimated UK street pricing starts at £345 plus VAT.
