HP announces new desktops, displays

HP has introduced a new range of two new consumer desktop PCs and six displays.

With a "deep glossy piano black finish and touch of chrome", the HP Pavilion p6000 and Compaq Presario CQ5000 come with Windows Vista Home Premium or Basic.

The HP Pavilion p6000 offers a SuperMulti DVD burner, Wi-Fi, a 15-in-1 digital media reader and an optional bay for an HP Pocket Media Drive.

It also boasts Intel/AMD Quad-core processor technology, ATI/NVIDIA graphics and HP MediaSmart software.

The HP Pavilion p6000 series desktop PC is available from April 2009 at 399 euros.

The Compaq CQ5000 desktop PC is described as "practical" and gets a built-in optical drive, two USB ports and a 6-in-1 digital media reader.

The CQ5000 gets Intel/AMD Quad-core processor technology and ATI/NVIDIA graphics and will go on sale in April from 299 euros.

Offering a 23-inch and 21-inch widescreen display respectively, the new HP 2309m and HP 2159m monitors offer high-def, 16:9 aspect ratio displays, HP BrightView tech, HP "Power Sound", HDMI, webcam and USB ports.

Both are available from April with the HP 2309m priced at 229 euros and the HP2159m 199 euros.

The mid-range 23-inch HP 2309v, the 21.5-inch HP 2159v, and the 20-inch HP 2009v make up HP's "Essential Line".

All of the models offer a 16:9 antiglare widescreen display featuring 300 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast and HP Power Sound.

The HP 2309v will be 189 euros, the HP2159v 169 euros and the HP2009v 129 euros.

Finally the 21.5-inch Q2159 is the entry-level option with a 16:9 antiglare widescreen display featuring 300 nits brightness and 1000:1 contrast. The Q2159 is available from April for 149 euros.