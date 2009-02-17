HP launches new webcam, mice, keyboard

As well as mice for girls, HP has announced the launch of more unisex new PC peripherals for the UK market.

The company promises high-def video conferencing with the HP Elite Autofocus Webcam that offers a 3-megapixel sensor that's capable of up to 12-megapixel still pics.

Other features include programmable quick launch buttons for video, chat and photos. The webcam is available now at a recommended street price of £69.

The HP Wireless Comfort Desktop package consists of an "elegantly designed" wireless wave keyboard and laser mouse.

The keyboard offers 31 pre-programmed hot keys for multimedia, easy web navigation and a "better" Windows Vista experience.

Said to be ergonomic with a cushioned wrist rest, and adjustable to three positions, it will be available in March 2009 for around £49.

The HP Laser Gaming Mouse claims to deliver "gaming grade" laser performance with on the fly access to five levels of sensitivity.

Offering 3200dpi resolution, 45ips tracking speed and 20g acceleration, it's available now for £44.

The energy efficient HP Wireless Eco-comfort Mobile Mouse features "smart" power management and a "power efficient laser sensor" leading to claims of an extra long battery life of up to 7 months using one standard AA battery.

Built using 30% recycled plastic, the product packaging consists of 75% recycled materials. The green mouse will go on sale in March for £35.