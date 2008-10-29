HP Mini 1000 and 700 netbooks confirmed

Following a slip on the company's website earlier in the week, HP has confirmed today the launch of two new netbook computers; the HP Mini 1000, Compaq Mini 700, as well as confirming details about a Vivenne Tam edition offering.

The Mini 700, will sport a 10.2-inch WSVGA Display with flush glass panel (1024 x 600, 16:10 ratio), be powered by the Intel Atom 1.6GHz processor and come with a 60GB hard drive or the option of an 8GB or 16GB Solid State Drive.

Other features include a webcam, Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity and optional WWAN, a SD card slot.

The netbook will feature a 92% full-sized keyboard, touchpad with scroll function, left and right clicks

It will weigh just over 1kg.

The Mini 1000 will offer virtually identical specs but instead come with a 10.1-inch SD Display with flush glass panel (1024 x 576, 16:9 ratio).

With a 10.2-inch diagonal BrightView display and a large keyboard, you can comfortably access the web for information(2), communication and entertainment from anywhere. The ease of use and light weight of the Compaq Mini 700 make it an excellent choice for students or professionals looking for a second PC.

The Vivienne Tam Edition, announced earlier in the year will offer female computer users a pink floral pattern over the black design of the standard model.

The HP Mini 1000 is available as of mid-February at an estimated starting price of £399.

The Compaq Mini 700 is available as of mid-December at an estimated starting price of £299.

The HP Mini 1000 Vivienne Tam Edition will be available from January 2009 at an estimated starting price of £399.