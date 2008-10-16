  HP to launch touchscreen laptop for Christmas

As HP has confirmed to Pocket-lint previously, the company is developing a consumer touchscreen notebook to sit alongside its TouchSmart desktop PC offerings.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting, quoting "people familiar with the matter", that the new notebook could launch in time for Christmas.

A HP spokesperson would not provide the WSJ with any forthcoming product info, but is reported to have acknowledged HP is "building a whole family of touch" devices that will be released in the future.

The company is also said to be "working on a line of consumer cellphones that feature touch screens" to be launched in Europe this year and in the US within the next year.

In addition, HP is said to be planning to introduce a new netbook with a 10-inch screen this year. Extending its Mini-Note line, its said to be more consumer, than education, aimed.