HP Blackbird 002 gaming PC arrives in the UK

It was announced over a year ago, but the Blackbird 002 from HP has finally flown the nest and landed in the UK.

Prices start at £3199 for the gaming monster, which boasts HP technology as well as Voodoo DNA (Voodoo is well known for its own gaming machines and is now owned by HP).

It's all about design for this launch with its aluminium chassis, internal water cooling system as well as the tool-less architecture, which means that the owner can add new components without resorting to wielding the screw driver.

Tech-wise, there are plenty of different configurations, explained the HP team at a press briefing today, but big names include Intel or AMD for the CPU, and Intel or Asus for the motherboard.

In the model that is now on sale in Harrods, you get an Intel Core 2 quad processor, two 500MB ATI Radeon HD3870 dual GPU Grpahics cards, 500GB, and five internal hard drive bays if you want to add more memory.

The machine also comes with a Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi XtremeGamer audio card, 15-1 memory card reader and is loaded with Genuine Windows Vista Home Premium 64-bit edition with service pack 1.

It also comes with a 1 year warranty.

Megawhat had a chat with Ben from HP about how the Blackbird 002 came about, so keep checking back for the interview, which is coming soon.

