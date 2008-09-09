  HP 6930p laptop gives you 24-hours battery life

How long do you need your laptop battery to last? 3 hours, 12 hours, how about 24 hours? That's the latest claim from HP and it's new EliteBook.

The new model, the HP EliteBook 6930p promises 24 hours of battery life from one charge thanks to a number of technologies all working together to give you enough juice to get you through 3 days of work.

The laptop will feature a solid state drive and come with a mercury-free LED display, that say HP, means they can get a further 4 hours compared to traditional LCD displays.

The Intel SSD provides up to a 7% increase in battery life compared to traditional hard drives.

In October, customers will be able to purchase an HP EliteBook with the new Intel high-performance SSDs – HP is a launch customer for new Intel X25-M and X18-M Mainstream SATA SSDs.

The rather heavy, 2.1kg, laptop features a 14.1-inch widescreen display features a spill-resistant keyboard and meets tough MIL-STD 810F military-standard tests that measure levels of environmental reliability and operation at extreme temperatures, while withstanding vibration and high humidity.

The HP EliteBook 6930p Notebook PC with SSD is expected to be available by mid-October at an estimated street price starting at £876 (ex VAT) in the UK.