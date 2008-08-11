  HP expands EliteBook lappie line-up

HP is claiming two world firsts with its latest laptop launches.

Heading up the new laptops is the HP EliteBook 8730w, which is said to be the only mobile workstation on the market to offer a 17-inch diagonal HP DreamColor Display.

This display offers over 16 million colours, which is a significant improvement to the 260,000 available colors on traditional notebook PCs.

And, another first, this notebook also offers a true Intel quad-core processor, as opposed to repurposed desktop parts.

It is therefore claimed to have the same size and battery performance of regular 17-inch systems.

Also worth a mention is the fact that the 8730w offers 8GB of memory and Nvidia’s next generation of Quadro FX cards with up to 1GB dedicated video memory.

HP has also unveiled the HP EliteBook 8530w mobile workstation, and the HP EliteBook 8530p notebook PC as well as two additional high-performance displays.

Both of these include a 15.4 inch diagonal display, Intel CoreTM 2 Duo processor and 8GB of memory.

The HP EliteBook 8530w also supports Intel quad-core mobile processors.

The HP EliteBook 8730w mobile workstation is expected to be available later this month for $1699, while the HP EliteBook 8530 series is expected to be available in September starting at $1499.

HP has also announced two new monitors - the HP LP2475w 24-inch widescreen LCD monitor and the HP LP2275w 22-inch widescreen LCD monitor.

Both offer a 1000:1 contrast ratio and extra-bright screens.

The LP2475w has a resolution at 1920x1200 and has a 102% colour gamut; while the LP2275w has a resolution of 1680x1050 with a 92% colour range.

The HP LP 2275w 22-inch widescreen LCD monitor is available today and the HP LP2475w 24-inch widescreen LCD monitor is expected to be available in September for $459 and $649 respectively.