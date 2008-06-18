HP expands MediaSmart personal digital storage portfolio

HP has unveiled two new personal digital storage products that "enable consumers to easily access, safely protect and enjoy digital music, photos, video and files from multiple PCs around the home, as well as on the go".

First up is the HP MediaSmart Server, based on the Windows Home Server software from Microsoft.

This enables consumers to back up, access and share digital entertainment, memories and information through one centralised location.

Consumers can access the content from their MediaSmart Server from any other computer in the house – even a connected TV – as well as provide access to friends, family or on-the-go household members through the Internet.

The device ships in 500GB and 1TB capacities and, with a total of four drive bays, can be expanded to up to 10TB.

The package includes a trial copy and one free update of anti-virus software from McAfee.

The second launch is the HP Media Vault Pro.

This offers settings that help consumers determine how to organise and store their information, as well as an automatic backup function that can be set to update and save users’ important digital media as often as desired.

The HP Media Vault Pro is Linux-based, features a Marvell processor and incorporates PacketVideo technologies for digital video storing and streaming performance.

The product also inherits some features from the HP MediaSmart Server, including Photo Webshare, the iTunes server and remote access to important files on the network from any internet-connected computer.

The HP Media Vault Pro offers a storage capacity of 500GB between two internal hard drives, or two 750GB internal SATAII, 3.5 inch, 7200rpm hard drives.

The HP MediaSmart Server is now available in the UK, France, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway.

It will be available in Germany in July.

The HP Media Vault Pro is now available in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway and Italy and soon in the UK, and will be available in Germany later this year.