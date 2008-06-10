HP Voodoo Envy 133 ultra-mobile notebook launches

Designed to "appeal to consumers who have very high expectations", HP has revealed the Voodoo Envy 133 ultra-mobile notebook.

Measuring less than the MacBook Air at just over half an inch thin (at 0.7-inches) and weighing less than 3.4 pounds, HP says the Voodoo Envy 133 is a "showcase of ultra-mobility and thermal engineering in a tiny, sophisticated chassis".

The notebook offers a backlit keyboard, full 13.3-inch LED display, multiple gesture touchpad and a carbon fibre casing and fused composite glass covering.

Developed using the "smallest available" Intel Centrino technology, the Envy has the Voodoo "Instant-On Solution" that HP says makes it one of the fastest-loading systems it has ever launched, giving mobile users "near-instant" access to the Internet and Skype.

Customers will have the option to personalise their Voodoo Envy with Voodoo Allure paint colors and a selection of Voodoo Ink designs and Voodoo Iconograph patterns.

The notebook will also offer Voodoo Aura PowerConnect for Wi-Fi/Ethernet hook up, an external optical disk drive, headphone/microphone port, HDMI, USB 2.0 and a shared e-SATA/USB port while that multiple gesture touchpad that will allow for circular gestures called "chiral scroll" apparently, and pinch options.

The Voodoo Envy 133 is expected to be available this summer for a starting price of just over the $2000 mark, exact UK pricing TBC.