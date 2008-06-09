  HP leak Nvidia graphic card details

HP has let slip that Nvidia is to launch a new graphics card later in the year as it moved to promote it’s gaming PC the HP Blackbird 002 in the US.

While HP has announced its gaming PC is making a move on to the high street in the US, the news that Nvidia is launching the NVIDIA GeForce 9800 GT in July will be the one that is of most interest to gamers looking for the latest graphics performance from the chipset maker.

The HP Blackbird 002 will be available later in the year although not currently in the UK.

Gamers will now be able to buy it at Amazon.com, Newegg.com and select Best Buy, Circuit City, J&R and Micro Center retail stores and online shops this summer rather than just HP.

The HP Blackbird 002’s exclusive retail configuration is priced at $3,299, and includes:

-Intel Core 2 Quad Processor Q9450

-Genuine Windows Vista Home Premium 64-bit edition with Service Pack 1

-Quiet, liquid cooled CPU

-NVIDIA nForce SLI motherboard with RAID support

-Dual SLI NVIDIA GeForce 9800 GT graphics cards with support for Microsoft DirectX 10

-4096 MB Corsair Dominator system memory with DHX technology

-500GB 7200rpm SATA hard drive

-Five internal, hot-swappable hard drive bays

-7.1 onboard HD audio

-Concealed USB, FireWire and audio ports, plus 15-in-1 memory card reader

-900 watt power plant

-One-year HP limited warranty and toll-free phone support