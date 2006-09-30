  1. Home
HP buys VoodooPC

HP has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire VoodooPC, a leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance and personalized gaming computer systems.

In what appears to be an attempt by the company to tackle Dell's PC gaming range the XPS and its recent acquisition of Alienware, the company has said it "will form a separate business unit within its Personal Systems Group focused on the gaming industry".

HP plans to maintain VoodooPC’s current distribution model and brand name along with its marketing, sales, support and development operations.

“Customers should continue to expect the highest level of personalized configurations, service and quality. The benefits of this acquisition to VoodooPC are immense, not least of which is having a direct conduit to HP’s unparalleled innovation and international presence”, said Rahul Sood, founder and president, VoodooPC.

The acquisition is expected to close by November 2006. Terms of the deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, were not disclosed.

