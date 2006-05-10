HP launch HP Pavilion dv2000 laptop with shiny but tough case

HP has launched the HP Pavilion dv2000 Entertainment Notebook PC, the first notebook to feature the innovative HP Imprint finish.

According to HP the new Imprint finish is a ground-breaking hard-coated, high gloss surface which, not only looks stylish, but offers practical durability as well.

A latch free design with a magnetic closing mechanism helps users shut the notebook in one smooth and simple motion.

Loaded with digital entertainment features, the HP Pavilion dv2000 sports a 14.1-inch high definition widescreen display and HP Brightview technology and NVIDIA GeForce Go video graphics card.

The new notebooks also include integrated Altec Lansing stereo speakers which deliver dynamic stereo sound, complementing the outstanding picture quality.

Like other HP laptops, the dv2000 features the HP QuickPlay function allowing you to watch DVD's without booting Windows.

Other features include the promise of a powerful battery and an integrated 802.11 a/b/g wireless connection. The notebook PC is available with either Intel Core Solo or Duo processors with up to 120 Gb of storage, 5-in-1 memory card reader and a DVD +/- R/RW optical disk drive.

Customers will also be able to select an optional integrated 1.3 megapixel HP Pavilion webcam and two omni-directional microphones as well as LightScribe Direct Disc Labelling technology.

The HP Pavilion dv2000 Entertainment Notebook PC is available from £699.