HP recall 15,700 faulty batteries

HP is recalling almost 15,700 laptop batteries world-wide after reports of the units overheating and burning.

The news is the second recall of batteries by the company in the last 6 months.

Last year HP recalled 135,000 battery units after a similar investigation by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Although the latest announcement is isolated to HP, computer manufacturers such as Apple and Dell have announced similar problems in recent months.

HP has said that batteries with bar code numbers beginning L3 are affected and may be found in HP and Compaq notebooks.

Laptops from the HP Pavilion family, Compaq Presario family, HP Compaq, HP Pavilion and Compaq Peresario ranges are affected.

HP Pavilion family notebooks with model numbers dv1xxx, ze2xxx, as well as HP Compaq family notebooks with model number nx48xx, may be affected.

Compaq Presario models V2xxx and M2xxx may also be affected.

"An internal failure can cause the battery to overheat and melt, or char the plastic case, posing a burn and fire hazard", according to the safety commission. "HP has received 20 reports of batteries overheating ... one minor injury has been reported [and] 11 cases of minor property damage."

HP has also launched a battery replacement programme website for any consumer wanting more information.

The company has said that any faulty battery that is apart of the recall will be replaced free of charge.

