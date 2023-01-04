The HP Omen 17 (2023) is the first to feature an optical mechanical keyboard

(Pocket-lint) - During CES 2023, HP revealed a number of new devices including the HP Omen 17.

This latest iteration of the company's popular laptop features a 13th-generation processor (up to Core i9-13900K) and the latest Nvidia graphics. It's also been upgraded with Omen Tempest Cooling technology to ensure that you get a desktop-like gaming experience in a smaller form factor.

One of the other interesting highlights though, is the addition of an optical-mechanical keyboard. Something you rarely see on a gaming laptop and this is the first time an HP laptop has had one. Those keys mean faster actuation - 25 times faster than a traditional gaming laptop keyboard - making it perfect for fast-paced gaming sessions.

The HP Omen 17 is bound to delight in other areas too. Running the latest hardware, it offers support for up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM (5600MHz), 2TB of NVMe storage as well as a rich I/O layout. This machine boasts Thunderbolt 4, Mini DisplayPort, USB-C and RJ45 ethernet along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

It features a 17.3-inch display with up to QHD (2560 x 1440 resolution), 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. That display offers 300 nits brightness, along with 100% sRGB, anti-glare coating and low Blue Light emission too. Along with great gaming performance, the Omen 17 should also delight in other ways thanks to audio by Bang & Olufsen and support for both DTS:X ultra and HP Audio Boost 2.0.

It packs a 83 Wh Li-ion polymer battery along with support fro fast charging which will give you 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

The Omen 17 will be available from January 2023 with pricing starting at $1,699.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.