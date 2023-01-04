At CES 2023 HP has revealed new Dragonfly Pro devices that are crafted to give you a best-in-class experience no matter what you're doing.

Two devices were revealed at the show including the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. This Chromebook is crafted with premium features and is designed for people who are always connected and need a multi-functional device that's perfectly portable.

The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is a 14-inch Chromebook that packs some serious features into a small frame. Those features include what HP claims to be the world's brightest touchscreen display on a Chromebook (1,200 nits) as well as the best camera (8MP) on an HP Chromebook yet. So you'll not only look good in meetings but be able to use the Chromebook outside with ease too.

As you'd expect from a Chromebook you have the promise of all-day (11-hour) battery life but also highlights that include quad speakers and Intel Evo certification. So you know you've got a Chromebook you can rely on.

Meanwhile, on the laptop front, the HP Dragonfly Pro is also set to be an interesting one. It's crafted with AMD tech and promises optimised performance in real-world use.

More interesting though are the dedicated buttons to make your life easier in various ways. That includes four hotkeys - one for the Control Center quick settings, another for camera settings, one that can be customised for you own workflow and the final one for a personal concierge.

That's right, the Dragonfly Pro is one of the first HP devices to give you access to an HP 24/7 live concierge service. Live support is right at your fingertips. Handy stuff.

HP says these two devices will be available from spring 2023 with pricing announced nearer the time.