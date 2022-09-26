Don't miss some crazy deals in HP's flash sale

(Pocket-lint) - HP's regular sales events are absolutely brilliant for finding a great deal on a new laptop or computer - they offer up the chance to get some serious hardware with reductions that will have you double-checking you didn't misread anything.

Sometimes these deals run for quite a while, but HP also occasionally drops true flash sales, where the prices only last for a matter of hours.

That's the situation right now, with a flash sale that will only run for a few more hours (depending on when you read this), so make sure you check out the full sale on HP's store here. Below, we've highlighted three particularly delectable savings for you, too.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

HP Pavilion Laptop - 15t-eg200 Laptop

If you want a top-range laptop at mid-range pricing, this excellent deal on the 15t-eg200 could be right up your alleyway, netting you a seriously capable machine that's normally far more expensive than this. A powerful Intel Core i5-1235U processor to make everything nice and responsive, and an impressively expansive screen to play with, too.

256GB of incredibly quick SSD storage means you'll find that files load instantly and moving things around is extremely satisfying, while the laptop is still lightweight and portable enough to be slipped into a backpack or bag. This makes it perfect for students or flexible workers.

HP Pavilion Laptop - 15t-eg100 touch optional

If you really like the look of the Pavilion laptop above, but want a slightly beefed-up specs list, you could opt for the 15t-eg100, which is only a little bit more expensive thanks to another sizeable discount, and ups its processor to the more powerful Intel Core i7-1195G7.

It also doubles the RAM allocation to 16GB, and does the same for storage with a 512GB SSD for you to fill up over time. The design is the same, though, so it's still really portable and lightweight, and we also recommend that you check out some of the colours on offer, as there are some really handsome options available.

HP ENVY All-in-One PC

Some of you might not be in the market for a laptop, though - a good all-in-one PC can be the perfect solution if you work from home or just need a hub to get things organised on. This model from HP is absolutely superb, with a 34-inch ultrawide display to make multitasking a total doddle.

Not only do you get a powerful 11th generation Intel processor to make it run smoothly, the PC also includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, meaning you can game or crunch through complex tasks like video editing without having to worry about your PC failing to cope. It's the ultimate home working station, and $450 off means it has a great price, too.