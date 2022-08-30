HP's Labor Day sale is here, with deals to spare!

(Pocket-lint) - Labor Day is rapidly approaching, promising relaxation and time off, and HP is celebrating the occasion with the launch of a really impressive suite of discounts and savings, which you can check out now on its online store.

The deals cut across laptops, desktops, monitors and a host of other devices, including many of the most popular models that HP makes, so we really recommend that you check out the full range on HP's store here.

To help, we've picked out a few particular highlights, though - check them out below to get a sense for what you might be able to find in the sale!

This excellent laptop is from HP's sleek and serious Spectre line - it has an absolutely gorgeous design, in our opinion, especially when you pick the blue colour that we've pictured above. Those shiny hinges are 360-degree to let you use it as a tablet or laptop according to the situation, too.

The display is sumptuous, while an excellent webcam will make it perfect for video calls and meetings. Plus, under the hood, this is a really powerful machine - with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor that can power through complex tasks, and an incredibly fast storage solution in the form of a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. This is a great laptop at full price, let alone with a welcome $150 slashed off.

If you want a desktop that can not only crush demanding workflows involving video and image processing, but also something that can turn to gaming in the evening with absolutely incredible performance, then the Omen line from HP can oblige. This amazing tower is the flagship in the lineup and has an overpowered NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 to show for it.

That means you can get amazing performance in even demanding modern games, and a sophisticated 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor ensures that your processor will never be a bottleneck either. The tower also looks great, with some great fan lighting that you can easily control. An enormous $800 saving is absolutely nothing to sniff at, either.

Finally, if you're on the lookout for a bargain at the lower end of the price bracket, then this Pavilion laptop is well worth checking out, for a budget option that still punches well above its weight. It's a nice simple laptop that will look at home in the workplace or while studying, and a big screen makes it perfect for multitasking without compromise.

With an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, you'll find that it's really nice and powerful for work purposes, while a 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD means that you've got plenty of space for your files and photos, as well as incredibly quick load times when you need to access them. This is a great option, but with $400 off its price, it's a deal you should definitely check out.