HP's latest round of weekly deals are seriously impressive!

(Pocket-lint) - HP never disappoints with the quality of its weekly deals, and the current roster is no different, with some superb savings to be had on some of its most popular devices, from laptops to PCs and more.

Whether you need an all-in-one desktop or just a new monitor, there are plenty of excellent discounts to explore, so be sure to check out the full range of deals to see what could work for you. To make things even easier, we've picked out a handful of the most tempting offers, too, which we've highlighted below.

-

To start things off, this excellent laptop is heavily reduced, making it a great deal at a mid-range price for what is most definitely a premium machine. You get an expansive 15-inch display to enjoy, and the laptop's powered by an Intel Core i7-1195G7 that is easily equipped to handle whatever work tasks you throw at it.

A lightning-quick 512GB SSD means your files will not only have loads of space but they'll also load up incredibly quickly, which is always welcome, while the machine also has a nice refined design that's satisfyingly well-made, but doesn't draw too much attention. It's the perfect laptop for a student or professional who wants to be able to work on the move and in a variety of locations.

If you're in the market for a high-quality prebuilt gaming PC, you'll likely have checked out HP's excellent Omen lineup already, which got a gorgeous redesign a couple of years ago, making its machines among the best-looking out there right now.

This 45L has a hugely beefy specs list, including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 powering its beefy graphics, and a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor to keep everything running incredibly smoothly. It's a gaming beast, in short, and you can get a massive $650 discount on one of its most powerful builds right now, a great reduction.

If you've got a good PC or laptop already, you might be exploring the value of an external monitor, and two big words at the moment in that space are ultrawide and curved. This monitor from HP has both points in its favour, giving you an expansive display to use, making it super easy to multitask without having to minimise any windows.

The curvature makes for a really immersive experience whether you're gaming or watching videos, while a maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440 makes for pixel-sharp image quality, ideal if you're working on precise images or documents. A welcome $90 discount is nothing to sniff at, either!