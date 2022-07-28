HP offers up some brilliant deals to get you through summer

(Pocket-lint) - It's the height of summer, in case you hadn't noticed, which is the perfect time to load up on some fresh new deals. HP's offering a whole range of impressive discounts in its Hot Summer Deals roster, thankfully.

You can pick up a new laptop, desktop or any number of other devices without having to break the bank, with some discounts that are actually pretty hard to believe in the list. We heartily recommend that you check out the full roster yourself on HP's store, but we've also picked out a selection of real highlights for you down below, to give you a sampling of what to expect.

If you're in the market for a solid workmanlike laptop, there's something pretty special about this deal, which gets you a massively impressive 17-inch machine for just $329.99 at the basic configuration.

That's a bargain price for what is actually a really good mid-range laptop, with a great expansive HD display that's big enough to allow for multitasking and more. An 128GB SSD makes for really quick and efficient storage of your personal files and folders, while quick-charging means you can get hours of power with just a 45-minute stint at the charger.

For those who want a laptop with a bit more pizazz about it, this superb Envy model gets a chunky $280 discount as part of the sale, making it significantly more affordable than it normally is, and letting you nab a really sleek laptop for less. It's got a gorgeous design with HP's signature 360-degree hinge letting you arrange it however you like.

It's got a huge 16B array of RAM for rapid operation, and a super-powerful Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor to leverage that RAM, making for a super-responsive machine that can handle basically any work task you throw at it. This is ideal if you work on the move or from home, and a 512GB SSD means you get some great storage space for your files and photos.

Monitors might not be the most glamourous products in the world, in most cases, but they can completely transform a home office or workspace, helping you get better ergonomics and comfort levels while making it way easier to multitask and get things done.

This 24-inch monitor from HP is sleek and beautiful with tiny bezels and a nice modern design that should fit in to most rooms or offices easily. Its 75Hz refresh rate keeps things nice and smooth as you work or watch movies, and its crisp resolution and great colour accuracy makes it a great buy, especially with such a healthy discount applied.