HP's summer sale has a great lineup

(Pocket-lint) - Summer is finally here and in full swing, and HP is joining in the fun with a summer sale that has absolutely loads to offer up, including major savings on some of its most popular laptops and devices.

We've gathered a few of the best deals for you to check out below, but we highly recommend that you check out the HP summer sale for yourself! You'll find deals whether you need a new computer, a printer for your home office, or even if you want to try high-quality VR for the first time.

If you've been looking out for a great-value workaday laptop that will do everything you need it to without breaking the bank, this Pavilion model was frankly already a pretty solid option at full price, let alone with a huge $350 knocked off it.

It has an excellent 15-inch screen that's big enough to be ideal for both work and chilling out with a movie or some TV, and a huge 512GB SSD means you've got loads of super-quick storage at your fingertips. An Intel Core i7-1195G7 and 16GB of RAM means that it's got incredibly impressive power for the price too, so don't sleep on this deal.

If you're already stacked in the PC department and have a great gaming PC you want to get the most from, a good monitor upgrade can make all the difference. This amazing 27-inch option from HP has a great curve to it for the most immersive viewing experience possible.

The real star of the show is that crazy 240Hz refresh rate, though, which means that the frame rates you're getting in competitive games are reflected by a ridiculously smooth response on your display. Once you try it out, you'll struggle to go back to lower refresh rates, trust us.

If you're on the lookout for a laptop that offers a little more flexibility than a normal model, a two-in-one like this Spectre x360 option might be perfect. It has a stunningly-designed 360-degree hinge to let you arrange its display in whatever orientation suits you, whether that's as a full laptop or so that you can treat it more like a tablet.

It works seamlessly either way, with a gorgeous display and a design that oozes class and high-quality materials. There's a 512GB SSD for your storage needs and a high-powered Intel processor to ensure that it can cope with whatever tasks you throw at it every day. This is an ideal pick for anyone who works flexibly and moves around a lot.