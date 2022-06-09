Don't miss HP's latest amazing flash sale!

(Pocket-lint) - HP's holding an absolutely excellent 72-hour flash sale, with savings on a range of its most powerful and popular laptops and other devices, so if you need something for your home office or for leisure this could be the ideal time to pick something up.

Do be sure to visit the HP store to see the whole sale for yourself, but we've also picked out a handful of the best deals that we've come across, for you to peruse below and pick from. The savings on offer make each of these a really great deal.

If you want a sleek and portable laptop that still packs in good power without breaking the bank, this Pavilion model was a great choice even before it got a hefty $210 discount, with a nifty 14-inch display that's perfect both for working on and for keeping it small enough to carry easily.

With a powerful Intel i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, you get more than enough brute force to get through most tasks, even demanding ones, and the laptop also has great battery life to see you through a whole day. It's ideal for those studying or with hybrid working patterns.

For a laptop with a bigger display, you sometimes have to accept heavier weights. Not in this case, though - the Spectre x360 is impressively lightweight despite having an expansive 16-inch display, which keeps things really portable thanks to its lovely design. Its hinges mean you can arrange the laptop absolutely however you like, as well, which is always handy if you want to watch a movie or use it like a tablet for a while.

The specs inside are bleeding-edge, with an Intel i7 chip to make sure things move incredibly quickly, and a 512GB SSD for storing all your files on rapid-access storage. It's a brilliant laptop that's just as useful whether you're completing a work project or sitting back to watch a movie, and is hugely discounted right now.

If you're working from home, doing video calls, or looking to start streaming, your viewers or friends will absolutely love you for picking up a high-quality microphone so that your voice comes through with incredible clarity.

The QuadCast from HyperX is a perfect addition, with amazing RGB lighting and a fully poseable stand to let you arrange it exactly right for your setup. The sound quality, though, is what makes it really shine, with astounding recording quality that will have anyone you talk to realising they need a better microphone too.