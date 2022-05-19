HP revamps its Envy and Spectre laptop portfolio for 2022

(Pocket-lint) - HP has revealed its latest Spectre and Envy models, with a focus on hybrid working and video conferencing, as seems to be the trend with laptops in 2022.

In total there are three new models, with two size variants each. Let's take a look at what each model offers:

available in 13.5-inch or 16-inch sizes

The HP Spectre x360 has been refreshed with the latest Intel 12th Gen mobile processors and now offers up to a Core i7-12700H along with 32GB of DDR4 memory and a 2TB Gen4 NVMe SSD. The 13.5-inch model features slightly more modest specs, instead opting for Intel's U-series mobile chips. Both options feature a 5-megapixel IR intelligent camera to enhance the video calling experience and are capable of AI-based hands-free controls and privacy alerts.

The Spectre X360 13.5-inch model starts at $1249.99 while the 16-inch model starts at $1649.99.

available in 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch sizes

The Envy x360 convertible laptops are all about battery life and claim to offer up to 20.5 hours of real-world use on a single charge. The 15.6-inch model will be available with either Intel and AMD processors and up to Core i7 or Ryzen 7 specifications. The 13.3-inch model is part of Intel's Evo platform and appears to only be available with Intel's 12th Gen mobile processors.

Both the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models start at $849.99.

available in 16-inch or 17.3-inch sizes

The Envy laptop can be configured with up to a beefy Intel Core i7-1260P, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 32GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It's a powerhouse for those who need to use creative tools like Adobe Photoshop and Premiere on the go. The 17.3-inch variant gives you plenty of screen real-estate to work with and can be configured with a 4K IPS display with full DCI-P3 coverage. With a spec like this, it'll handle gaming pretty well, too.

The Envy laptop starts at $1099.99 for the 17-inch version or $1399.99 for the 16-inch.

Writing by Luke Baker. Editing by Max Freeman-Mills.