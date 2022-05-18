HP unveils new Omen and Victus gaming laptops

(Pocket-lint) - HP has debuted two new gaming laptops for 2022, a high-end entry into its Omen series alongside a more accessible Victus series machine.

The new Omen 16 is a serious update to a laptop that already impressed us. It's designed to allow players to experience the latest titles at the highest settings, whether at home or on the go.

It can be configured with up to an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti alongside either an Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900H or AMD Ryzen 6900HX processor.

Bottlenecks can be a thing of the past with up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and 2TB of PCIe Gen4x4 storage.

To ensure this beastly hardware stays cool, HP has put a lot of thought into the thermal design. An additional heat pipe has been added and IO has been moved to the rear of the laptop to allow for additional venting on the sides of the laptop.

Of course, all this top-end hardware is no good without a screen - so HP offer up to a QHD 165Hz IPS display with a 3ms response time and 100% sRGB coverage.

The Omen 16 is available in Shadow Black, or our favourite, Ceramic White. It should be coming this summer at starting price of $1199.99 (about £965)

The Victus 15 is designed to be an ideal entry point into the PC gaming world. It's on the more affordable end of the spectrum but is still capable of some serious gaming, and comes in some attractive new colour options.

The Victus 15 is available in silver, blue and white and can be configured with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti or Radeon RX 6500M.

For processing, you can choose up to either an Intel Core i7 12700H or Ryzen 7 5800H along with 16GB of DDR4 3200 MHz memory.

The Victus 15 remains relatively portable thanks to its 15-inch footprint and features a 144 Hz FHD display for smooth gameplay.

Compared to older Victus models, the new 15 has a 146 per cent inlet vent area increase for optimal cooling along with a 7 per cent overall airflow improvement.

The Victus 5 will also be available this summer with a starting price of $799.99 (about £645).

Writing by Luke Baker. Editing by Max Freeman-Mills.