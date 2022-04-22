Don't miss the end of HP's great Spring sale!

(Pocket-lint) - Spring is finally here, with changing weather around the world and many of us shaking off the end of winter to finally bask in some sunshine and warmer days. HP is marking the occasion with an excellent ongoing sale - you should definitely check out the savings it has to offer!

The full roster is really great, but we've also grabbed a few particular highlights to give you a sense of what to expect, all of which can help you to save potentially hundreds of dollars on some of HP's most powerful and popular devices and laptops.

This is a really attractive and classy 15-inch laptop that has a profile and size more familiar to those who've used 13-inch machines - that's how slim and nicely designed it is. Part of what makes the laptop so nice to use is the 360-degree hinge that it takes its name from, which lets you use it as a two-in-one for when a tablet is just a bit easier to use than a full laptop.

It's powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, which is really solid at this price and is perfect whether you're catching up on some HD TV or working late on some emails or a presentation for class. Its storage is on an SSD, which means super quick transfers and no lag, while the display is big enough to make multi-tasking really doable. It's also nice and bright, as well as having great colour. That's a great package for a keyboard at this price.

If you want a bigger display to play with, whether it's so that you can work on more things at once or just to that when you do watch a movie you get a little bit more real estate, this is an excellent mid-range laptop with a really great screen.

It also has masses of storage, making it perfect if you have a lot of photos or files that you know you'll be storing. With a powerful 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, you'll find that the laptop easily copes with whatever work or productivity tasks you can throw its way, too. It's a super compelling machine, and the price cut HP has applied makes it a real steal.

Finally, if you want to use your laptop not just for work and videos but also to play games, you might want to invest in a machine that was designed with this in mind, like this great Omen laptop. It's nice and portable and the design isn't too loud, but that doesn't mean that you don't get some serious power under the hood.

For one thing, it has an amazing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU that can manage ray-tracing in even the latest games, to ensure that you get superb graphical performance. It's paired with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor for extremely efficient running and represents a huge upgrade on what most non-gaming laptops can manage in this department. If you want a laptop that can do everything, a massive $400 reduction makes this a seriously enticing option.