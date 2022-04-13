HP's weekly deals have some amazing laptops at superb prices

(Pocket-lint) - HP is one of the finest purveyors of laptops anywhere on the market - its machines are rightly trusted for their solid build quality and reliable value, with some of them also boasting really sleek and impressive designs.

If you're looking to pick up a new laptop from HP (and if so, you've made a great call already), then you might want to keep an eye on its recurring weekly deals. These rotating deals aren't around for long, but offer really good savings on some of HP's most popular and renowned hardware. We've picked out a selection of deals available right now, but do also check the full roster on HP's store here.

If you're looking for a high-quality, compact laptop that's perfect both for curling up in the evening to watch your favourite show and for powering through a day of work on the move, this Envy model might just be perfect - it's a 13-inch laptop that's oozing class and power.

You get an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, ensuring that everything runs incredibly responsively, and a great keyboard and trackpad to make sure that multitasking and working quickly is super intuitive. With a 512GB SSD for super-quick and secure storage, it's all you could want in a laptop, and it helps that the design is also really elegant and classy.

While some people want a small laptop to more easily carry it, there's also a fair chunk of us who just want the maximum screen size we can get while still having a portable machine, and that's what this excellent-value budget laptop from HP offers up. A huge 17.3-inch display means you can easily multitask in luxury, and makes working on different windows at the same time immeasurably easier.

With a sleek AMD processor at its heart and a rapid SSD for your files, you're getting a lot of computer at an extremely reasonable price, making this perfect for students or teenagers. It's great for getting some studying done, but that huge screen also means you're perfectly set when you want to relax and watch a movie.

Of course, another big section of laptop-buyers might be eyeing up the possibility of being able to enjoy some of the many acclaimed games that come out on PC every year - which can stretch normal laptops to the point of overheating. A dedicated gaming laptop won't have that issue, and this nice and stealthy Omen model is a great option for a gaming PC.

It has a mightily impressive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU which can crunch out high resolutions in even modern games. An SSD means that you'll also enjoy quick loading times while you play them, solving another potential frustration, and it comes together into a package that's perfect if you know you want to do some gaming when you're not working.